Obit – Mrs. Virginia Mae Jaikins

Mrs. Virginia Mae Jaikins, age 97 of Carthage, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

Mrs. Jaikins was born October 22, 1925 in Detroit, MI, a daughter of the late Charles Judson Chamberlin and Florence Augusta Savill Chamberlin. She was a longtime member of the Carthage United Methodist Church and the Smith County FCE Club. She was also an amateur radio operator.

Mrs. Jaikins is survived by daughter, Janet (John) Jaikins-Madden of Boca Raton, FL.

Arrangements were incomplete at press time. For service information and completed obituary please visit our website at www.bassfh.com, our obituary lines at 615-735-2500 or 615-683-8200, or check in next week’s edition of the Carthage Courier.