Obit – Mr. James H. Shoemake

Mr. James H. Shoemake age 75, of Hickman, passed away on Wednesday December 7, 2022.

James was born July 1, 1947 in the Hickman community of Smith County, a son of the late Horace Chism Shoemake and Ruth Bell Wilson Shoemake. He was also preceded in death by a sister, Georgia Shoemake Main. He served in the United States Army from Sept. 1966 thru Oct. 1968, serving in Vietnam. He married Diana Sue Lilly on Sept. 13,1969 in Detroit, Michigan. James was a man of many talents – he worked as a truck driver for many years and was employed by Marty McCaleb, Kenneth Williams, and several others. He was a member of the Carthage American Legion Post 57. He attended the COGOP Family Worship Center in Gordonsville.

Mr. Shoemake is survived by his wife of 53 years, Diana Lilly Shoemake of Hickman; children, John Shoemake of Hickman, James C. Shoemake of Baxter, and Delia Chaffin of Baxter; seven grandchildren, Danielle (Ben) Matthews, Logan Cornes, Addison Stanage, Colt Shoemake, Jett Shoemake, Caleesie Shoemake, and Shirley Blunkall; eleven great-grandchildren, Killian, Declan, Kera, and McKenna Matthews, Elaina, Maddox, and Winter Cornes, Ephraim and Eden Stanage, and Dregan and Avey Farmer; sister, Sandra Clark of Eddyville, KY.

Funeral services for Mr. Shoemake were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at 1PM with Bro. Bobby Peoples officiating. Interment followed in the Gordonsville Cemetery.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE