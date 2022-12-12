Obit – Mr. Roy Christian

Funeral services for Roy Lee Christian, 77, of Carthage, were Sunday, December 11 at 2 PM at the Baxter Chapel of Hooper Huddleston Horner Funeral Home. Interment followed in Gordonsville Cemetery in Smith County. Bro. Shane Gregory officiated.

Mr. Christian died Wednesday night, December 7, 2022, at the home of his daughter in Carthage. He was born April 22, 1945 in DeKalb County, to the late Henry Nicholas & and Ruby Malone Christian.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by wife of 50 years, Margie House Christian, on August 9, 2021, grandchildren, Grace Lee Wisniewski and Henry Lee Wisniewski, sisters, Elizabeth Davis, Evangle Hood, Maggie Wheeler, Margaret Fields, Pauline Elrod, brothers, James, Erbie, Doyle and Eugene Christian. He was a carpenter and farmer. He enjoyed spending time with family and friends, especially the grandkids. He enjoyed the outdoors on his farm and watching westerns on TV. He was a member of South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church. Roy’s favorite color was orange, his favorite flower, Creeping Phlox.

Survivors include daughters, Kay (Glenn) Doolittle of Gordonsville, Karen (James) Wisniewski of Carthage, sister, Kathleen (Bill) Moss of Buffalo Valley, grandchildren, Gordon Oliver Doolittle, Gabriel Owen Dolittle and Nicholas Robert Wisniewski.

Active pallbearers were J.T., Jeremy and Brandon Thompson, Tim Maynard, Robert Christian and Greg Elrod.

Baxter Chapel of Hooper Huddleston Horner Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements (931) 858-2134.