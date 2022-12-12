Obit – Mrs. Janel Myers Cowan

Mrs. Janel Myers Cowan, of the Hickman community, died at the age of 74 at the Mabry Health Care Center in Gainesboro at 5:50 p.m. Monday evening, December 5, 2022. The staff had been lovingly caring for her since September of 2020.

Funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home were conducted Friday afternoon, December 9th, at 1 p.m. with Bro. Russ Stephens officiating and Mark Medley delivering the eulogy. Interment followed in the Hughes Family lot in the Garden of Gethsemane at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

Born Janel Faun Myers in Akron, Ohio on April 25, 1948, she was one of three children and the only daughter of Granville community native, the late Fred Anderson Myers, who died at the age of 85 on February 12, 1996, and Nameless community native, the late Frankie Elnora Brown Myers, who died at the age of 87 on September 12, 1999.

Mrs. Cowan was a 1966 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in science and business education. Too many accomplishments to list but her major focus was the band where her freshman year she was secretary-treasurer. Her senior year she served as band captain, president and treasurer and in the top ten. All four years of music she was in four spring festivals and the first fall festival her senior year.

Popular with all of her classmates because of her outgoing personality, she was class treasurer her sophomore year, and her senior year she was a member of the office staff, a member of the student council and also her senior year was chosen by her classmates as the most talented girl in their class.

It was stated in her ‘66 annual: “Talk happiness, the world is sad enough”.

Her first husband and the father of their son, Robert Richard “Bob” Hughes, died unexpectedly while on vacation in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina on June 30, 1988 at the age of 42.

In 1991, she was united in marriage to Hickman community native Ron Cowan who has been a most devoted husband and has seen that everything she needed was made available.

Janel loved animals and enjoyed her last few years on their lovely Hickman community farm.

Her thrust in life was to help other people in any way that she could to make their lives more improved.

Following graduation from S.C.H.S. she was employed by the late Dr. Frank T. Rutherford and Dr. Rick Rutherford in many phases of their clinical careers from 1966 until 2009 when she experienced a debilitating brain aneurysm. Her health had gradually declined since then.

Surviving, in addition to her husband, Ron of 33 years, include her son, Mike Hughes and his wife, Nicki, of South Carthage; two grandchildren, Devin Hughes and wife, Krystal, of South Carthage, Lauren Hughes, also of South Carthage; two step-sons, two great-grandchildren, Michelle & Bailey; two brothers, Hollie Myers of Hartsville and Morris Myers and wife, Glenda Sanderson Myers, of the Chestnut Mound community. Several nieces and nephews also survive.

The Cowan family requests memorials to either the Smith County Drug Prevention Coalition or the Smith County Humane Society.

