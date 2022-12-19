Obit – Mr. John Beddingfield

A retired Veterans Administration Medical Center medical assistant and Vietnam veteran Mr. John Beddingfield, of the Brush Creek community, died at 2:15 a.m. Sunday morning, December 11, 2022, at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he was admitted Friday afternoon, December 9th, after being found unresponsive at his Dry Fork Road home. Mr. Beddingfield was 69.

Mr. Beddingfield was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where a Celebration of Life was conducted Saturday afternoon, December 17th, at 3:00 p.m. Father Don Tranel, Priest of Saint Peter the Apostle Catholic Church in Carthage, was the Celebrant.

Born John Hardy Beddingfield in Ansbach, Germany on January 7, 1953, he was the son of the late John Hoyt Beddingfield, who died at the age of 78 on October 15, 1986, and Sara Margaret Lindley Beddingfield, who died at the age of 71 on March 4, 1986.

A sister, Sara Jean “Ginger” Beddingfield McNay, preceded Mr. Beddingfield in death on March 5, 2022 at the age of 71.

Mr. Beddingfield was a 1971 graduate of Carlisle High Military School in Bamburg, South Carolina.

At Christ The King Catholic Church in Nashville on April 23, 1983, he was united in Holy Matrimony to Nashville native, the former Olga Marie Musgrove.

They were preceded in death by a daughter, whom was a twin to their son, John Henry. The twin, Sara Marie Beddingfield, died at the age of one day of age on July 17, 1986.

Mr. Beddingfield retired in April of 2009 from the Alvin C. York Veterans Administration Medical Center in Nashville as a claims examiner medical assistant with over thirty nine years of loyal and dedicated service.

He proudly served our country with the United States Army during the Vietnam War and had overseas service of one year, seven months and seven days, having been inducted in Fort Benning, Georgia on January 1, 1973, and was honorably discharged with the rank of Specialist 4th Class at Fort Knox, Kentucky with total military service of five years, eight months and eleven days.

For his meritorious service he was awarded the National Defense Service Medal, the Vietnam Service Medal, and Good Conduct Medal, Republic of Vietnam National Commendation Medal, and an M-16 Specialist Qualifying Badge.

At the time of his induction his family resided in Ocala, Florida.

The family purchased their Dry Fork Road farm in 1990 and relocated from Jamestown, Kentucky.

Mr. Beddingfield was of the Methodist belief.

Surviving, in addition to his wife Olga of almost forty years, is their son, John Henry Beddingfield and wife, Jackie, granddaughter, Josephine Marie Beddingfield, all of the Brush Creek community; three brothers, Tom Baker and wife, Chris, of Central City, Nebraska, Gunther Baker of Wilsonville, Nebraska, Bob Baker and wife, Denise, of Grand Island, Nebraska; sister, Lee Baker of Tampa, Florida.

The Beddingfield family requests memorials to the Smith County Humane Society.

