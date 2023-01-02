Obit – Mrs. Joann Overstreet

Mrs. Joann Overstreet passed away at Life Care Center in Sparta on December 27, 2022, after an extended illness. She was 83 years old.

Joann grew up in Gordonsville. She resided in Elmwood for most of her adult life until relocating to Cookeville to be closer to her son & his family. Joann was an animal lover and very well known for rescuing homeless animals. She was a nature lover & enjoyed growing flowers & plants. Joann took care of her disabled husband, Willie C. Overstreet, for 16 years before his death in 2007. Joann was a loving daughter, sister, wife, mother, mother in law, grandmother, aunt, & friend. Joann was a graduate of Gordonsville High School. She was a longtime member of Mt. Zion United Methodist Church in Elmwood. She attended Washington Avenue Baptist Church in Cookeville with her family, when her health allowed.

Joann was preceded in death by her parents, James & Jennie Parker Rowland of Gordonsville and her husband of 49 years, Willie C. Overstreet of Elmwood.

Joann is survived by her son & daughter in law, Brad & Beth Overstreet of Cookeville; granddaughter, Morgan Overstreet of Knoxville; her sister & brother in law, Jean & Roy Van Murphy of Watertown; nephews, Tim Murphy (Angie) of Franklin, Steve Murphy (Karen) of Watertown, Michael Overstreet (Lisa) of Elmwood, & niece Janice Vantrease of Lebanon.

The family will hold private graveside services.

Pallbearers: Tim Murphy, Steve Murphy, Brooks Whitson, Michael Overstreet, Stephen Overstreet, & Adam Overstreet.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE