Obit – Mrs. Lisa Hembree

Retired Smith County educator Mrs. Lisa Hembree, now a homemaker of South Carthage, died at 7:22 a.m. Tuesday morning, December 27, 2022, at the Quality Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon where she was admitted December 16th of this year for therapy following a leg amputation. Mrs. Hembree was 59.

Mrs. Hembree was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 6 p.m. Wednesday evening, January 4th, at the Saint Peter The Apostle Catholic Church on Upper Ferry Road in Carthage. Father Don Tranel will be the celebrant.

The Hembree family will receive friends at the church on Wednesday afternoon, January 4th, from 4 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Mrs. Hembree was born Lisa Marie Saxton on April 16, 1963 in Akron in Summit County, Ohio and was the only child of the late Thomas Edwin (Tom) Saxton, who died May 15, 1991 at the age of 74, and the late Christine Mary Pappas Saxton, who died September 29, 1995 at the age of 66.

She was a 1981 graduate of Archbishop Hoban High School in Akron, Ohio, a private Catholic high school.

After surveying several colleges she and her parents decided on Tennessee Technological University in Cookeville.

Being the only child, she, her mother and father relocated to Cookeville from Akron where she graduated in 1985 with a Bachelor of Science in Special Education.

In Cookeville on August 10, 1991 she was united in marriage to Cookeville native Tony Edward Hembree. Mr. Hembree preceded her in death on October 14, 2022 at the age of 58, following thirty one years of marriage.

She and Tony were preceded in death by a daughter, Monica N. Hembree, who died on May 15, 2020 at the age of 32.

Mrs. Hembree was a retiree from the Smith County Board of Education.

She was a communicant of the Saint Peter The Apostle Catholic Church in Carthage.

Surviving are her two sons, Tez Hembree and wife, Kumiko, of South Carthage and Rick Hembree also of South Carthage.

