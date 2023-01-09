Obit – Derek Andrew Blackard

Derek Andrew Blackard age 3, of Buffalo Valley, TN passed away suddenly January 4, 2023.

Derek was born October 10, 2019 in Nashville, Tn, son of Scott Andrew Blackard and Rachel Lee Baldwin Blackard. He attended First Baptist Church in Gordonsville, Tn and Carthage Elementary School Pre-K.

Derek is survived by his parents: Scott and Rachel Baldwin Blackard of Buffalo Valley, TN; siblings: Miracle Blackard, Era Mae Blackard and A. J. Blackard; grandparents Rebecca Blackard of Mt. Juliet, TN and Patricia Piexoto of Cookeville, TN and several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Derek is at the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes. Funeral services for Derek will be conducted on Thursday January 12, 2023 at 1 PM at the Gordonsville First Baptist Church with Bro Ray Gilder officiating.

Derek’s family request memorial donations in his memory be made to Bass Funeral Homes to help with expenses.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE