Obit – Mr. Randy Dewayne Ellis

Mr. Randy Dewayne Ellis, age 58 of Alexandria, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023.

Mr. Ellis was born July 11, 1964 in Carthage, a son of Grady Nixon Ellis and Edna Ruth Wright Ellis. He was a 1982 graduate of Gordonsville High School. Mr. Ellis worked at Dana and also was self employed as a logger and a welder and fabricator. He was a longtime member of Malone’s Chapel Baptist Church.

Mr. Ellis is survived by daughter, Miranda (Nick) Grant of Alexandria; son, Andrew (Jamie Barber) Ellis of Gassaway; mother of his children, Jill Ellis of Gassaway; parents, Grady and Edna Wright Ellis of Alexandria; siblings, Donnie (Tonya) Ellis of Alexandria, Kenneth Ellis of Alexandria, Juanita (Michael) Howell of Brush Creek and Felecia (Bob) Vantrease of Alexandria; six grandchildren, Vaylee, Emery, Alex, Maddox, Noah, and Liam; several cousins, nieces, and nephews.

Funeral services for Mr. Ellis were conducted from the Avant Funeral Home on Monday, January 16, 2023 at 3PM with Bro. Dewey Dyer officiating. Interment followed in the New Hope Cemetery.

AVANT of ALEXANDRIA