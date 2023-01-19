Two people face charges in undercover police probe

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Two people face charges following an investigation conducted by a sheriffs department K-9 unit, involving the alleged attempted sale of methamphetamine.

During the investigation, a significant amount of methamphetamine was located by officers.

K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields began an investigation into Ryan Moore, 32, Lebanon, for alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Smith County, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER