Two people face charges in undercover police probe
By Eddie West
Staff Writer
Two people face charges following an investigation conducted by a sheriffs department K-9 unit, involving the alleged attempted sale of methamphetamine.
During the investigation, a significant amount of methamphetamine was located by officers.
K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields began an investigation into Ryan Moore, 32, Lebanon, for alleged distribution of methamphetamine in Smith County, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields.
