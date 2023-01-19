Work planned for Pleasant Shade Highway

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

Motorists traveling along Pleasant Shade Highway/Highway 80 in the Four Way Inn community should be aware of a Tennessee Department of Transportation Department (TDOT) project.

The road work is expected to result in temporary lane closures.

TDOT is looking to correct a slide area a few yards north of Pleasant Shade Highway/Highway 8o intersection with Defeated Creek Highway/Highway 85 in the Four Way Inn community.

The construction site is more specifically located at the intersection of Pleasant Shade Highway/Highway 80 and Old Kemp Hollow Lane or across from the Kemp farm.

Erosion has caused the slide area with the state highway embankment giving way, falling into Peytons Creek which runs along much of Pleasant Shade Highway.

The guardrail along the roadway is also giving way in places.

