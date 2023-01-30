Obit – Mrs. Glenda Crumpton

Mrs. Glenda Crumpton, of Lebanon, passed away peacefully at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage at 9:21 a.m. Friday morning, January 27, 2023, where she had made her home since May 28th of 2020. Mrs. Crumpton was 74.

Mrs. Crumpton was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. The family will retain the cremains and no services will be held.

Born Glenda Gayle Gibbs in Nashville on June 8, 1948, she was one of six children, two daughters and four sons, of the late Cordell Hull Gibbs, who died in 1994 at the age of 80, and Mary Christine Mayberry Gibbs, who died January 13, 2000 at the age of 76.

Mrs. Crumpton’s father was one of the men who assisted in the construction of the Cordell Hull Bridge over the Cumberland River in Carthage and, while being employed on that project, the family resided in South Carthage.

Mrs. Crumpton was preceded in death by a brother, Randall Mayberry.

Before moving to Lebanon Mrs. Crumpton and her late husband, Cecil Gary Crumpton, resided in Cross Plains.

Most of Mrs. Crumpton’s working life she was employed as a waitress.

Mrs. Crumpton was of the Baptist faith.

Survivors include her daughter, Teresa Ross Lovell of Hartsville; sister, Connie Buhler of Lebanon; three brothers, Donnie Gibbs and wife, Linda, of Florida, Gary Gibbs of Gallatin, Larry Gibbs of Bethpage; four grandchildren, Stephanie Pierce and husband, Rodney, of Pulaski, Timothy Perry and wife, Katherine, of Elizabethton, Tennessee, Jessica Lundy and husband, Heywood, of Kansas, Kristina Harrell and husband, Buddy, of Lawrenceburg; eight great-grandchildren.

