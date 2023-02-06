Obit – Mr. Bobby Sanders

Lifelong South Carthage resident, Mr. Bobby Sanders, died unexpectedly on Monday evening, January 30, 2023, after collapsing at his Malone Street home. He was pronounced deceased shortly after arrival at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage at 5:41 p.m. Mr. Sanders was 82.

His pastor, Eld. Anthony Dixon, officiated at the 11 a.m. funeral services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Burial followed in the Whittemore family plot in the Amonette-Taylor section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

One of six children, three sons and three daughters, he was born Bobby Carroll Sanders in South Carthage on October 4, 1940 and was the son of the late Robert Orval “Shelia” Sanders, who died July 14, 1988 at the age of 76, and Annie Lee Evans Sanders, who died March 21, 2002 at the age of 87.

The oldest of the six children, his brother, Arthur Robert “Buddy” Sanders, died at the age of 78 on November 12, 2013.

He was also preceded in death by a niece, Kimberly Dawn “Kim” Farley Brown, who died at the age of 31 on February 1, 2010.

A member of the 1959 graduating class at Smith County High School, he majored in Foreign Languages and was a member of the Latin and Spanish Clubs and his freshman and sophomore year was in the Trades and Industry class.

He was united in marriage to Carthage native, the former Patricia Ann Whittemore in Hartsville on July 30, 1970. The ceremony was performed by then Trousdale County Judge the late E.J. Parker.

Mr. Sanders, an accomplished plumber and electrician, was first employed by Jack Malone of South Carthage and later worked for Moss Service and Supply Company in Carthage, before going out on his on and establishing a successful repair service.

He was saved in 1974 at the age of 34 and was baptized into the full fellowship of the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church and later moved his membership, by letter, to the North Carthage Baptist Church where he remained a member at death.

Bobby would tease his wife and tell her the most important things in his life were God, fishing and his beautiful wife. He enjoyed nothing more than being out on the lake or river with a fishing pole.

Surviving, in addition to his wife, Ann, of over fifty two years, are three children, Vonda Keeling and husband, Terry, of Winston-Salem, North Carolina, Stephanie Covington and husband, Jay, of McDonough, Georgia, Bobby Carroll “Dooner” Sanders Jr. and wife, Beth, of Cookeville; three sisters, Virginia Sanders Givens and husband, Wayne, of South Carthage, Nancy Sanders Dickens Janeway of South Carthage, Jane Sanders Farley and husband, Stanley, of Lafayette; brother, J. T. Sanders and wife, Dean Hunter Sanders, of the Elmwood community.

The Sanders family requests memorials to the North Carthage Baptist Church.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE