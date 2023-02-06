Obit – Mr. Hayden Tisdale

16 year old Mr. Hayden Tisdale was pronounced deceased at the Riverview Regional Medical Center E.R. in Carthage at 3:52 p.m. on Sunday afternoon, January 29, 2023, of injuries received in a single vehicle accident on Myers Street in the Wal-Mart parking lot behind the Carthage Sonic.

Smith County 911 received the first call for assistance at 1:38 p.m. Sunday afternoon.

Bro. Johnny Ray Brown officiated at the 3 p.m. Friday afternoon, February 3rd, memorial services from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home.

The well liked Smith County High School sophomore was born Hayden Raine Tisdale in Lebanon on September 11, 2006 and was the son of Christy Tennile Denson Tisdale and Ricky Lee Tisdale Jr., both of Carthage.

A truck guy, he enjoyed fishing and working out.

He was of the Christian faith.

When not in school he was employed on weekends and in summers by Poindexter Reality and Auction Co. in Carthage and enjoyed working with his grandfather, Ricky Sr. in construction jobs.

Surviving, in addition to his father and his mother and her friend, Douglas Barrett of Carthage, are his siblings, Ricky Tisdale III and Alexis Tisdale, both of Carthage; maternal grandmother, Ann Denson of Carthage; maternal grandfather, Michael Denson of Cookeville; paternal grandmother, Debra Tisdale of Smithville; paternal grandfather, Ricky Tisdale Sr. and wife, Susanne Martin Tisdale, of the Defeated Creek community; his girlfriend, who was in the accident with him and was unhurt, Elizabeth Tongate of Carthage.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE