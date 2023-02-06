Obit – Mrs. Lillie Almeta Deering Lester

Mrs. Lillie Almeta Deering Lester, age 88 of the Turkey Creek community of Smith Co, passed away on February 4, 2023. Mrs. Lester was born December 2, 1934 to the late Lester M. Deering and Mattie Reece Deering. She was also preceded in death by two brothers, Ernest Deering and Hubert Deering, and a sister, Mrs Awdean Porterfield. She married Jack Lester on January 28, 1977 and he passed away on December 12, 1980. Mrs. Lester was a homemaker and worked at the Carthage Shirt Factory. She was a member of the Defeated Creek Missionary Baptist Church.

Mrs. Lester is survived by nieces and nephews: Evelyn Brown of Carthage, Dale (Dwight) Drennon of Lebanon, Glenn (Marilyn) Porterfield of Lebanon, and Phil (Linda) Deering of Carthage; great nieces and nephews: Scott (Tracy) Shafer of Carthage, Misty (Prentice) O’dom of Rome, Shane (Mindi) Brown of Ganesboro, Latosha (Jonathan) Raines of Maggart, David (Hannah) Porterfield of Lebanon, Doug (Jessica) Porterfield of Murfreesboro, Elaine Seddon, California and Irene McDaid, California; great-great niece and nephew: Derrick Shafer and Bethanie Porterfield (Andrew) Goolsby that she played a huge part of helping to raise. She had several more great-great nieces and nephews that she shared an unconditional love with, along with great-great-great nieces and nephews, cousins, and friends. She was loved by so many.

Mrs. Lester is at the Carthage Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes where funeral services were conducted Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at 1 PM with Elder Kevin Graham officiating. Interment will be in Smith Co Memorial Gardens.

A special thank you to Avalon Hospice for their special care.

