Obit – Mr. Charles Franklin Geldreich

Mr. Charles Franklin Geldreich, age 59 of Lebanon, TN, passed away on Sunday, February 5, 2023.

Mr. Geldreich was born November 20, 1964 in Nashville, TN, a son of Thomas Caldwell Geldreich, Sr. and the late Patricia Ann Stanley Mack. He was also preceded in death by Brother; Thomas C. Geldreich, Jr, and Step-mother; Carolyn Ann Jones Geldreich.

Mr. Geldreich is survived by Father; Thomas C. Geldreich, Sr. of Lebanon, TN. Sister; Teresa Ann (Thurston) Beasley of Murfreesboro, TN. Niece; Angela Marie Cruz. Nephew; Danny Cruz, Jr.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Geldreich were conducted on Tuesday, February 14, 2023 at 1PM at the Evergreen Cemetery in Murfreesboro, TN.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE