Deputy confronts two suspects during apparent theft incident

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A Smith County Sheriffs Department deputy halted a potential theft in progress, resulting in the arrest of two men on multiple charges.

Sgt. Jimmy Gregory responded to a call concerning suspicious individuals at property located on Cookeville Highway on Monday (February 13) morning of last week.

Upon arrival on the scene, Sgt. Gregory discovered two individuals “going through vehicles on the property”.

Both individuals were ordered to halt, complying with the officers’ request.

During a search of one of the individuals, 12.7 grams of a “white crystal substance believed to be methamphetamine” was located, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Gregory.

