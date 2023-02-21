Stolen items located; two charged

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A sheriffs department K-9 unit investigation resulted in two individuals being charged with theft and drug charges.

The investigation began when K-9 officer Sgt. Junior Fields stopped a green Dodge Ram pickup truck on Alexandria Highway.

The driver of the vehicle was identified as Edwin Marek, 53, Lebanon, and a passenger was identified as Justin Penuel, 31, Smithville.

Shortly after the stop, Lt. Scott Hale with the Gordonsville Police Department arrived on the scene to assist in the investigation.

While speaking with the two individuals, Marek told the officers he was on parole.

Sgt. Fields advised the two he would be conducting a parole search of the vehicle.

Knowing that one of the two subjects was suspected in a recent burglary, Sgt. Fields asked about tools which had been observed by officers.

During a search of the vehicle, a black magnetic box containing 4.4 grams of methamphetamine, two methamphetamine pipes and multiple hypodermic syringes were located, according to an offense report filed by Sgt. Fields.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER