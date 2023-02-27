Obit – Mr. Linda Baker

Mrs. Linda Baker, a homemaker of the Boulton Bend Community, died with her family at her bedside Sunday morning February 26, 2023 under the loving care of HighPoint Hospice. She was pronounced deceased at 5:03 a.m. at the age of 77 at the Baker family farm home on Boulton Bend Lane.

Graveside services and interment were conducted Wednesday afternoon March 1st in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens. Her husband, Jim Baker, delivered the eulogy.

She was born Linda Jo Deaver in Nashville on November 23, 1944 and was the only child of the late Retired U. S. Army Major of World War II, Joseph Anthony Deaver who died April 22, 1973 at the age of 59 and Elizabeth Whitley Deaver who died March 26, 2002 at the age of 79.

Mrs. Baker was a 1962 graduate of East High School in Nashville.

Before her retirement from the former National Life and Accident Insurance Company in Nashville, she was a private secretary to the President.

Mrs. Baker was saved at the age of 11 at the Shelby Avenue Baptist Church in Nashville and after retiring and relocating to the Baker family farm the family attended the South Carthage Missionary Baptist Church.

Surviving in addition to her husband of over fifty six years, Smith County native, James Lee “Skillet” Baker, is their daughter, Shannon Bishop and husband John of the Boulton Bend Community, two grandchildren, Logan Anthony Whitehead of Carthage and Jordan Elizabeth Whitehead and fiancée Chris Kinslow also of the Boulton Bend Community.

