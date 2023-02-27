Obit – Mr. Odell Robinson

Mr. Odell Robinson, age 94 of Gordonsville, TN, passed away on Friday, February 24, 2023.

Mr. Robinson was born September 27, 1928 in Temperance Hall, TN, a son of the late Will Bart Robinson and Lucy Smith Robinson. He married Wilma Smith Robinson on October 14, 1949 and she preceded him in death on July 19, 1994. Mr. Odell was also preceded in death by Daughter; Sherry Robinson on December 9, 2002, Granddaughter; Ellen Coyle on July 29, 2002, and Son; Mike “Spoonie” Robinson on September 12, 2018.

Odell owned and operated the Phillip’s 66 Gas Station in Gordonsville for several years. After that, he was a truck driver for Ligon Transportation and then Bonnell Aluminum, driving 1,000,000 accident free miles. He was a longtime farmer. Odell loved eating at Rose Garden and traveling to the Rocky Mountains.

Mr. Robinson is survived by Four grandchildren; Joe (Stephanie) Robinson, Russti (Joey) Nixon, Darcey Rae (Bobby) Hutchinson, and Kristen (John) Soard. Daughter-in-Law; LouAnne Robinson. Great-grandchildren; Phoenix Robinson, Brevin Nixon, Beasley Nixon, Quintin Coyle, Peyton Hutchinson, Riley Hutchinson, Sydney Hutchinson, Madison Hutchinson, and Bodie Soard.

Graveside Services and Interment for Mr. Robinson were to be conducted on Sunday, February 26, 2023 at 3PM at the Gordonsville Cemetery.

The family will gather at the cemetery just prior to the 3PM graveside.

The family requests memorials be made to the Ivy Agee Park.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE