Obit – Mrs. Mildred Bradley Yeast

Longtime Riddleton Community resident and Vietnam Era Veteran, Mrs. Mildred Bradley Yeast, now a homemaker of Lebanon, died at the age of 91 with her family at her bedside at 1:08 a.m. Tuesday morning February 21, 2023 at the family’s Whispering Oak home. The Yeast family had been assisted in Mrs. Yeast final days of care by Alive Hospice of Nashville.

Mrs. Yeast was the seventh of eight children, four daughters and four sons born in the Riddleton Community to the late David Leonard Bradley Sr. who died at the age of 67 on May 17, 1946 and Nancy Kirk Hazzard Bradley who died at the age of 77 on June 17, 1969, and was born Mildred Taylor Bradley on September 23, 1931.

Of the seven siblings preceding her in death, the first was the youngest of the eight children, Jack Marshall Bradley who died of cancer on November 18, 1984 at the age of 51, former Smith County Trustee William James “Jimmy” Bradley who died October 30, 1998 at the age of 72, Maxie Matherson Bradley who died December 23, 1999 at the age of 70, David Leonard “Bill” Bradley Jr. who died December 1, 2007 at the age of 87, Mary Edward “Ned” Bradley Martins who died January 21, 2008 at the age of 86, Lewis Catherine Bradley Hackett who died July 28, 2010 at the age of 87 and Sara Ann Bradley Hundley who died September 14, 2010 at the age of 93.

Mrs. Yeast was a 1949 graduate of Smith County High School where she majored in Home economics and minored in physical education.

Mrs. Yeast proudly served our country near the end of the Vietnam War era and was honorably discharged on December 23, 1964 at the United States Naval Station in Memphis with the rank of E-5 and title of Logistics Specialist.

Her total service to our country was eight years, ten months and eleven days.

In Memphis, while stationed there, she was united in marriage to Harrodsburg, Kentucky native, Carlos Eugene Yeast on December 12, 1964.

Following her U. S. Navy retirement she was employed with the Tennessee Valley Authority at the Hartsville Nuclear Plant for eleven years from 1974 thru 1985 and then was employed by the Veterans Administration Hospital in Nashville for five years beginning in 1990.

After constructing a new home on Beasley Bend Road in her native Riddleton Community, she and her husband placed membership in 1998 with the Gordonsville First Baptist Church where she taught the Ladies Sunday School Class as long as health permitted.

Surviving in addition to her husband Carlos, of over fifty eight years, are there three children, Brenda Lee Yeast Hill and husband Jeff of Lebanon, Vicki Wilson Yeast Howard and husband Jeff of Mount Juliet, David Wayne Yeast and wife Roberta of White House; four grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE