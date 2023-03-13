Obit – Joyce Pritchett Williams Foutch

Joyce Pritchett Williams Foutch, age 96, of Alexandria, Tennessee passed away River Park Hospital in McMinnville, Tennessee on March 6, 2023.

She was born on July 1, 1926 to her parents, the late Jordon and Nellie Pritchett. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her first husband, Oakley Hudson Williams; second husband, J.M. Foutch, Jr.; sister Edna Bennett; great-granddaughter Morgan Mayo.

Survivors include sons Gerald (Sue) Williams and Mike (Vickie) Williams of Alexandria, TN, grandchildren, Chris (Shela) Williams, Russ (Kitty) Williams, Brian Williams and Kelly (Payton) Mayo; eight great grandchildren and one great-great-grandson.

She grew up in Pigeon Roost of Smith County and attended Rural Academy and graduated from Gordonsville High School. She was a member of the Brush Creek Baptist Church.

Funeral services were held on Wednesday, March 8, 2023 at 11 am at Avant Funeral Chapel in Alexandria, Tennessee with Bro. David Revelle officiating and interment followed in the Brush Creek Cemetery.

AVANT of ALEXANDRIA