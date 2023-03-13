Obit – Mr. Jimmy Earl “Bo” Jackson

Mr. Jimmy Earl “Bo” Jackson, age 76 of Sykes, TN, passed away on Wednesday, March 8, 2023.

Mr. Jackson was born March 24, 1946 in Lancaster, TN, a son of the late Otto Jackson and Mary Magaline Sullins Jackson. He was also preceded in death by Son; Jason Jackson, first wife: Jennie Marie Jackson: Siblings; Homer Jackson, Gary Jackson, Troy Jackson, Very Jackson, Opal Jackson, Ruthia Robertson, Glenn Jackson, and Tommy Fitts.

Mr. Jackson is survived by Wife; Sue Hensley Jackson of Sykes, TN. Children; Adam (Rosie) Jackson of Sykes, TN, Jackie (Delores) Jackson of Donelson, TN, Jimmy Jackson of Donelson, TN, Melissa (Patrick) O’Conner of Donelson, TN, Dusty (Jackie) Jackson of Gordonsville, TN, Travis (Felicia) Jackson of Brush Creek, TN, and Justin (Kasey) Jackson of Sykes, TN. Siblings; Joe (Pat) Jackson of Springfield, TN, Al (Vickie) Jackson of Texas, Pam (Bob) Stalvey of Florida, and Rick (Sharon) Jackson of Donelson, TN. Twenty-two grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren. K9 companions; Lulu and Spunky.

Funeral Services for Mr. Jackson were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Saturday, March 11, 2023 at 1PM with Bro. Steve Waller and Bro. Dennis Croslin officiating. Interment followed in the Jackson Family Cemetery.

