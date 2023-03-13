Obit – Mrs. Linda Sue Adcock

Mrs. Linda Sue Adcock, age 74 of Nashville, TN, passed away on Thursday, March 9, 2023.

Mrs. Adcock was born January 17, 1949 in Nashville, TN, a daughter of the late Howard Cordell Samson, Sr., and Violet J. Elliot Samson. She was an amazing artist. Mrs. Adcock loved gardening and animals. She got to see the beach for the first time two weeks prior to her death.

Mrs. Adcock is survived by Son; Frank (Crystal) Adcock of Nolensville, TN. Brother; Howard C. (Lyn Dew) Samson of Nolensville, TN.

The family will hold services at a later date.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE