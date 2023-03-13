Obit – Mrs. Shirley Kemp Carr

Defeated Creek Community native and longtime Donelson homemaker, Mrs. Shirley Kemp Carr age 87, died peacefully at the N.H.C. Lakeshore Heartland Retirement Center in Donelson at 10:10 p.m. Wednesday evening March 8, 2023 where she had made her home since October 30, 2019.

Mrs. Carr was at the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. Bro. Jeff Burton officiated at the 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon March 11th graveside services at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens. Burial followed beside her husband in the Gazebo Section.

She was born Shirley Sue Kemp in the Harris Hollow and was one of five children, four daughters and a son of the late Robert Ester Kemp who died April 05, 1998 at the age of 90 and Osa Donoho Dillehay Kemp who died February 22, 2001 also at the age of 90.

Her only brother, Roger Dale Kemp, a Kempville Community farmer and cattleman, preceded her in death at the age of 77 on November 13, 2021. Also preceding Mrs. Carr in death was an infant sister, Thelma Willodean Kemp who died at the age of 15 months.

Additionally she was preceded in death by a grandson, Joseph Andrew Carr, who died at birth on January 1, 1992.

Mrs. Carr was a member of the 1954 graduating class at the Smith County High School. She majored in home economic, in 1953 was voted Miss Smith County and her senior years was voted by her classmates as the cutest girl in the senior class. She was a member of the Glee, Dramatic, and F.H.A. clubs, was a member of the Junior Play cast, and was F.H.A. vice-president her junior year.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Westmoreland native Charles Elmer Carr, who died April 18, 2020 at the age of 88.

Mrs. Carr was a member of the Pennington Bend United Methodist Church.

Surviving are her five children, Connie Carter of Nashville, Cathy Matthews of Donelson, Jeff Carr and wife Tammy of Lebanon, Jennye Williams of Nashville, Cynthia Daniel and husband Jack of Castalian Springs; two sisters, Ramona Kemp Collier of Gallatin, Marie Kemp Pruitt of Lebanon, sister-in-law, Kay Conditt Kemp of the Kempville Community; seven grandchildren, Tara and husband James, Nikki and husband Neil, Hanna and husband Ross, Emily and husband Chase, Jacklyn, Adam, and Ariel; five great-grandchildren, Miles, Landon, Jacob, Julianna, and Nora.

