Obit – Mr. Ronnie Hewitt

Mr. Ronnie Hewitt age 74 of Lafayette died at 3:59 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 26, 2023 at the Sumner Regional Medical Center in Gallatin where he was admitted March 19th being treated for Covid 19 pneumonia and chronic heart failure.

Memorial graveside service will be conducted on Friday afternoon April 14th at 1 p.m. at the Defeated Creek Memorial Gardens with Mr. Hewitt’s cousin, Bro. Charles Reece officiating. Inurnment will be between his parents in section five.

The family will receive friends at the graveside only on Friday April 14th from 12:30 p.m. until the memorial services at 1 p.m.

Mr. Hewitt was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

Mr. Hewitt was one of four children, two daughters and two sons, of the late James Vernest “Towser” Hewitt who died at the age of 87 on April 25, 2007 and Altha Aline Reece Hewitt who died at the age of 82 on March 26, 2002 and was born Ronald Ray Hewitt in the Kempville Community on April 14, 1948.

All three of his siblings preceded him in death; Barbara Jean Hewitt Hagar who died September 25, 1991 at the age of 48, Lela Lucille Hewitt Reeves who died November 12, 2000 at the age of 59, and James Paul Hewitt who died February 27, 2006 also at the age of 59.

He was a member of the 1966 graduating class at Smith County High School where he majored in agriculture and was an outstanding sportsman having played both basketball and football all four years, played baseball his freshman and sophomore years, was a member of the “C” club all four years, and participated in the chorus, spring festival and fall festival all his senior year.

It was stated of him in the “66 class annual: “The will of man is his happiness”.

He was saved as a teenager and was baptized into the full fellowship of the Hogans Creek Missionary Baptist Church and after moving to Lafayette attended the Pleasant Hill General Baptist Church.

Mr. Hewitt was an experienced heavy equipment operator and was a longtime employee of Lojac and before his illness was a supervisor for The Rogers Group Construction Company.

He is survived by his daughter, Wendy Hewitt Dickens and husband Derrick of Lafayette; son, Ron Alan Hewitt also of Lafayette; three grandchildren, Hunter Williams, Logan Williams and Amanda Hewitt all of Lafayette and Mr. Hewitt’s fur baby and constant companion, Addie.

