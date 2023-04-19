Cordell Hull Lake turns 50

By Eddie West

Cordell Hull Lake is celebrating its Fiftieth anniversary this year.

Construction on the Cordell Hull Dam, which led to the impoundment of the Cordell Lake began in 1963 and was completed in 1973.

Throughout the year the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers (USACE) along with help from the newly formed Friends of Cordell Hull Lake (FOCHL) will be celebrating and hosting activities and events.

The initial event will occur on Earth Day, April 22 (Saturday), a community hike on the Bear Waller Gap trail in Smith County.

The trail is rated as moderately-strenuous and is a linear 5.7 miles path that includes scenic views, several inclines, switchbacks and creek crossings.

The FOCHL will be providing a free shuttle service from the trail head and parking area located at the main picnic shelter at the Defeated Creek Recreation area to the Cordell Hull Scenic Overlook where the hike will begin.

Event timeline:

7:45 a.m.—Coffee and information provided by the FOCHL at Defeated Creek Picnic Shelter #1

8:00 – 9:30 a.m.—Shuttle bus leaves every 30 minutes from Defeated Creek Trail Head to the Cordell Hull Overlook Trail Head.

Parking and Trail Head Location: 36.303026, -85.910037

Located at 140 Marina Lane in Carthage, TN (before the entrance to the Defeated Creek Campground)

