Four million dollar lotto ticket

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

A four million dollar winning lottery ticket was recently sold at a Gordonsville convenience market.

The four million dollar ticket, purchased at Gordonsville Market located at 482 Suite B, Gordonsville Highway/Highway 53, was claimed on April 13, according Tennessee Education Lottery officials, who said the winner wished to remain anonymous.

The winner is believed to have taken the $2,634,000 lump sum instant payout, according to sources.

The ticket was sold through the Jumbo Bucks 300x instant ticket, according to lottery officials.

The winner is believed to be from Florida, sources say.

