Obit – Mr. Jacky Franklin

Mr. Jacky Franklin age 71 of the Elmwood Community died peacefully with his son at his bedside at 11:20 a.m. Wednesday morning at his Conditt Hollow Lane home following a battle with cancer. He was pronounced deceased at 12:04 p.m. Wednesday afternoon May 24, 2023 by Gentiva Hospice of Cookeville who had been assisting the family with his care in his last days.

Mr. Franklin was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his son made arrangements on Wednesday afternoon to fulfil his father’s wishes to be cremated. That was performed at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

Mr. Franklin was born in Knoxville, one of four sons, on July 18, 1951 and was the son of the late Luke Franklin and Jessie Davis Franklin Mantooth who died at the age of 87 in 2005.

Mr. Franklin was preceded in death by three brothers, Jimmy Henderson, Bobby Henderson and Frankie Henderson.

He was a 1969 graduate of Fulton High School in Knoxville.

Mr. Franklin served our nation with the United States Marines and was a veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was a former Millwright in Pennsylvania and later was employed at the Oak Ridge National Laboratories where he spent most of his working career in maintenance and construction. He retired from the Oak Ridge National Laboratory in 2015.

In the 1980’s, looking for a location for a weekend retreat and a future retirement home, he purchased land in the Conditt Hollow and himself, with the help of his son, constructed a cabin for weekends and to which he moved following his Oak Ridge retirement.

Mr. Franklin was of the Southern Baptist faith.

Surviving is his only child, a son, Jason Franklin of Knoxville; grandson, Caleb Porter Franklin and wife Autumn of the Fountain City Community in Knoxville.

No local services or visitation are scheduled.

