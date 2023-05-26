Obit – Staff Sergeant James Edward Clayborn

Staff Sergeant James Edward Clayborn, age 38, of Carthage, TN, passed away on Saturday, May 20, 2023.

James was born January 29, 1985 in Lebanon, TN, a son of Edward Warren Clayborn and the late Jamie Lynn Ward Clayborn. He was also preceded in death by Grandparents; Charles Clayborn, and Clara and James Ward. He was a 2003 graduate of Gordonsville High School. James enlisted in the military and spent 20 years in the United States Marines and the United States National Guard. He was a highly trained and decorated soldier and sniper.

He married Heidi Leigh Montalbo on November 27, 2011.

Mr. Clayborn is survived by Wife; Heidi Clayborn of Carthage, TN. Children; Hunter Weilacher-Clayborn and Isabella Clayborn. Father; Edward Clayborn. Grandmother; Betty Clayborn of Alexandria, TN. Sister; Stefanie (Cyrus) Shores of Brush Creek, TN. Nephews; Dallas Shores and Jax Shores.

Funeral Services for Mr. Clayborn were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 3PM with Military Honors.

