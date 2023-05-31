‘ELA’ TCAP score tops state average

The Tennessee Department of Education (TDOE) released the all-important 2023 third grade English Language Arts (ELA) averages for all districts in the state Wednesday (May 24). Overall, Smith County students scored above the state average of forty percent in proficiency. Smith County totals include: Proficiency—44.04; Exceeds—9.47; Meets—34.57; Approaching—40.74; Below—15.23. Of neighboring county school systems Wilson County scored the highest at 50.18 percent, Trousdale County scored 49.09, Putnam 42.04, Macon 39.95 and Jackson 32.35. The school district with the highest score was Germantown Municipal Schools at 79.70. (See graph on page 6 of all school district scores in Tennessee.)

