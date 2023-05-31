Linder qualifies for U.S. Women’s Open golf championship

Four time individual TSSAA (Tennessee Secondary School Athletic Association) state champion golfer and Gordonsville High School graduate Sophie Linder qualified for the United States Golf Association’s U.S. Women’s Open at the Pebble Beach Golf Resort in California. The U.S. Women’s Open is July 6 – July 9.

Linder, who will join the Ole Miss Rebels golf program next fall, qualified for the prestigious event on May 24 at Bellerive Country Club in St. Louis, MO.

The future Rebel golfer finished the event with a 146 score (2 over par) to place second and secured a spot in the upcoming U.S. Women’s Open. Linder shot a 71 in round one of the qualifier and a 75 in round two.

Jing Yan from Singapore won the qualifying event with a total score of 139.

READ MORE IN THIS WEEK’S COURIER