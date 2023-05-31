School system purchasing two buildings with federal funds

By Eddie West

Staff Writer

The county’s school system is looking to purchase the former Save-a-lot building as well as the former Tennplasco building both located in Carthage.

Plans are to convert the former Save-a-lot building into an educational facility, aimed at preparing graduating students for workforce ready technically skilled occupations.

Plans are to use the former Tennplasco building as a supply storage facility.

The county’s school board approved the purchase of the two buildings at a cost of $890,000 during their April school boarding meeting.

