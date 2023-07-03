Obit – Mr. Phillip Baker

Mr. Phillip Baker of Gordonsville died peacefully at the Lebanon Center for Rehabilitation and Healing in Lebanon on Tuesday morning June 27, 2023 at 8:04 a.m. where he was admitted May 19th being treated for aspiration pneumonia. Mr. Baker was 55.

His brother-in-law, Bro. Donny Payne, officiated at the 1 p.m. Saturday afternoon July 1st memorial services from the Carthage Road Baptist Church in the Popes Hill Community.

The Baker family received friends at the church only on Saturday July 1st from 11 a.m. until the services at 1 p.m.

He was the younger of two sons born to the late Marcus “Mark” Baker who died at the age of 81 on June 29, 2019 and Wilma Jean Napier Baker Hamilton who died at the age of 82 on August 28, 2022 and he was born Phillip Brett Baker in Hamilton in Butler County, Ohio on February 26, 1968.

He was a 1986 graduate of Edgewood High School in Trenton, Ohio.

Mr. Baker was the former Warehouse Manager for Hillsborough Community College in Tampa, Florida.

On April 4, 1992 he was united in marriage to Middletown, Ohio native, the former Kimberly Sue Hill.

In June of 2021 the Baker family relocated from Gibsonton, Florida to Putnam County.

Surviving Mr. Baker is his daughter, Leighan Marie Baker and her mother, Kim Hill Baker of Baxter; brother, Marcus Brian Baker and wife Cynthia of Middletown, Ohio; step-mother, Linda Sexton Williams Baker of Gordonsville; step sister, Martha Williams Chaffin and husband Charlie of Gordonsville; step-brother, Dale Williams and wife Christy of the Club Springs Community; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Denise Hill Payne and Bro. Donny Payne of the Club Springs Community.

