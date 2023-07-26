CARTHAGE COURIER LANDS STATE’S TOP PRESS HONOR

The Carthage Courier brought home a record 18 total awards — including receiving the coveted top prize for 1st Place for General Excellence among Division I newspapers from across the state — in last Friday’s 2023 Tennessee State Press Contest Awards held at the Embassy Suites Hotel in Franklin.

The awards, sponsored by the University of Tennessee (UT) and Tennessee Press Association (TPA), marked the Courier’s first-ever win for the contest’s highest honor — coming on the heels of a 2nd Place finish for General Excellence in 2022.

Publisher Scott Winfree represented the Courier and accepted the General Excellence Award and five First Place awards from Randy Boyd, president of the University of Tennessee, who made this year’s presentations at the ceremony.

“We at the Courier are filled with gratitude for this level of recognition that has come our way and it is a special feeling to have our staff’s efforts acknowledged by our peers,” stated Winfree now in his 38th year at Smith County’s longtime weekly publication.

“This honor doesn’t come our way without our readership, subscribers, advertisers and the ownership of the Hershel Lake family,” noted Winfree. “We thank each of you for allowing us continued representation for our Smith County community. We share this recognition with you. This is as much your award as it is ours.”

Newspapers compete from among five divisions (based on combined weekly circulations) with points awarded for each contest entry. General Excellence honors were based on the newspaper’s total points in their division. This year’s entries were judged by members of the Virginia Press Association.

In addition to the Courier’s top selection for Division I, other General Excellence winners included The Standard Banner (Division II), The Knoxville Ledger (Division III), the Kingsport Times News (Division IV) and the Tennessean (Division V).

“News organizations have an increasingly difficult responsibility to tell the stories that impact our lives – the good, and sometimes the not-so-good,” said Boyd, president of the UT System. “We are fortunate in Tennessee to have outstanding reporters, photographers and designers who work with great enthusiasm and a genuine commitment to public accountability, and I truly appreciate the high standards you hold for yourselves in reporting in a fair and ethical manner.”

“I have immense pride in our small but dedicated staff that strives for excellence,” said Winfree about Courier employees Eddie West (39 years), Shea Haile (6 years) and Austin Clay (4 years). “They are outstanding professionals and possess the necessary dedication and attention to detail it requires to publish a successful newspaper.”

“Eddie continues to do what Eddie has always done — and that is produce quality award-winning effort in covering the main news from our Smith County community,” continued Winfree. “Shea has been nothing short of exceptional in continuing to shoulder the coverage of our sports community and produce award-winning work while Austin is outstanding in his responsibilities in overseeing our entire advertising department as well as our website and final weekly page productions.”

The contributions from Feature writer Ken Beck and Outdoor Feature writer Larry Woody were, once again, prominently recognized as well among this year’s 18-award haul at the contest.

“What an honor to have these two longtime newspaper icons contributing to our publication,” added Winfree. “They have decades of award-winning talent and are outstanding individuals.”

In addition to the General Excellence Award, the Courier’s other 17 awards included 5 First Place, 4 Second Place, 3 Third Place, 3 Fourth Place and 2 Fifth Place.

Following are the Courier’s 18 awards received:

WINNER — General Excellence (Division I)

STAFF Highest Overall Quality For Newspapers

WITH Combined Weekly Circ. of 2,999 or less

FIRST PLACE — Best Breaking News Coverage

EDDIE WEST I-40 Accident Claims Two Lives

FIRST PLACE — Best News Reporting

EDDIE WEST Guilty Plea Entered

FIRST PLACE — Best Personal Column

LARRY WOODY Parting Shot: Dads Ashes Fired At Turkey

FIRST PLACE -— Local Features

KEN BECK (WRITER) STAGECOACH ROBBERY / POWELL TIRE

SHEA HAILE (DESIGN) LOVING LUCY / REMEMBERING LANCASTER

FIRST PLACE — Headline Writing

LARRY WOODY Parting Shot: Dads Ashes Fired At Turkey

SECOND PLACE -— Make-Up & Appearance

STAFF Page Design / Layout & Photography

SECOND PLACE -— Best Breaking News Coverage

EDDIE WEST Man Fires At Officers – Injuring One

SECOND PLACE -— Best Personal Humor Column

LARRY WOODY Cousin Norma: Still Hauling In Bass At 81

SECOND PLACE -— Investigative Reporting

EDDIE WEST Theft, Bribery Charges

THIRD PLACE — Best Sports Coverage

SHEA HAILE ELEM. BASKETBALL TOURNEY / NEXT STOP M’BORO

SCHS VS. GHS FOOTBALL

THIRD PLACE — Best Sports Writing

SHEA HAILE 4 FOR 4 FOR SOPHIE LINDER

PLUMLEE RISING STAR / COACH CLEMONS RESIGNS

THIRD PLACE — Best Digital Presentation

AUSTIN CLAY / SHEA HAILE Website / Twitter

FOURTH PLACE — Best Business Coverage

EDDIE WEST / KEN BECK POWELL TIRE / GYM INSTRUCTOR GUILTY PLEA

DRUGSTORE BURGLARY

FOURTH PLACE — Best Feature Photograph

EDDIE WEST Saturated (Heron Finds Prey / Heavy Rain)

FOURTH PLACE — Public Service

STAFF Smith County Fair Program / coverage

FIFTH PLACE — Best Education Reporting

EDDIE WEST Smith County Schools

FIFTH PLACE — Investigative Reporting

EDDIE WEST Cordell Hull Lake Fish Pass Test