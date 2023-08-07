Obit – Mr. Dennis Noonan

Mr. Dennis Noonan, age 83 of the Flat Rock Community died at 12:22 a.m. Saturday morning July 29, 2023 at his home under the care of hospice.

Mr. Noonan is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and per his request will be cremated by Cumberland Family Services in Algood.

A memorial service, with military honors by American Legion Post #57 of Carthage will be conducted following the cremation during a Celebration of Life which will be announced at a later date.

Mr. Noonan was one of two sons of the late New Orleans, Louisiana native, James Edward “Jimmy” Noonan and the late Lawndale, North Carolina native, Ruth Morrison Noonan and was born Dennis Keith Noonan on March 24, 1940 in Shelby, North Carolina.

Mr. Noonan was married to his wife, Jeanne Prestenbach Noonan, on September 16, 1988. They spent most of their married life in Louisiana, but later relocated to the Stoney Creek Community in Elizabethton TN and then in 2018 relocated to Smith County.

Mr. Noonan proudly served our country with the United States Air Force, having been inducted in New Orleans on June 30, 1960 and was honorably discharged on March 4, 1964 with the rank of Airman Second Class at Homestead Air Force Base located in Miami in Dade County, Florida.

Mr. Noonan was awarded the United States Air Force Good Conduct Medal for his one year and twenty eight days of overseas service where he proudly served as a refueler on the DMZ line during the Korean War.

After the Air Force he spent his time over the road as a truck driver and a tour bus driver for many stars to include Toto, Neal McCoy, Survivor, the Harlem Globetrotters, Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles, Aaron Neville, George Strait, and David Allan Coe among others. He later became a truck driving instructor until he retired.

He was a man of great faith and loved Jesus, his family, his Cherokee Native American heritage, and his faithful canine companions.

Surviving in addition to his wife Jeanne of almost thirty five years, are six children, Kelly Dennis “Austin” Noonan of Mississippi, Tina Whitby and husband Brent of Massachusetts, Dennis Noonan Jr. and wife Michelle of Maryland, Jim Noonan and wife Heather of Washington State, Scott Pellum and wife Shenia of the FlatRock Community, Sharon Hale and husband Tony of Washington State; brother, Randy Noonan and wife Judy of Louisiana; nineteen grandchildren, Tori Wiley, Erica Toups, Collin Pellum, Jayden and Kylan Moyer, Ashley and Brayden Pellum, Kyle, Jared, and Jordane Whitby, Trevor Whitby and wife Lydia, Isaac and Emily Noonan, Miranda and Alex Hale, Mercy, Patience, Harmony and Gracin Noonan; four great-grandchildren.

The Noonan family requests memorials be made to the American Legion Post #57 of Carthage.

