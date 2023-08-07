Obit – Mr. Gary Shoulders

Mr. Gary Shoulders of Alexandria and a Dixon Springs native was discovered deceased at his Alexandria Apartment. He was pronounced deceased at the age of 70 at 7:35 a.m. at the Saint Thomas Ascension Dekalb Hospital in Smithville on Saturday evening July 29, 2023. Mr. Shoulders suffered from dementia.

Mr. Shoulders is at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home. He was scheduled to be cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood and following cremation a memorial service and interment will be held for the family in the Shoulders family lot in the Beasley Brooks Section at the Dixon Springs Cemetery.

He was one of three children and the youngest of two sons and a daughter of the late Albert Wilson “Dargin” Shoulders who died at the age of 70 on September 22, 1985 and the late Odie Mai Dias Shoulders who died at the age of 89 on December 12, 2010 and was born Gary Wilson Shoulders on September 4, 1952.

A brother-in-law, Mitchell Hall Cox Jr. preceded Mr. Shoulders in death on August 18, 2019 at the age of 78.

Mr. Shoulders attended Smith County High School.

He attended with his family the Maces Hill Missionary Baptist Church in the Maces Hill Community.

Mr. Shoulders was a carpenter by trade which was in home building.

Surviving are his two sons, Brian Shoulders and Beth Wood of Gallatin, Gary Shoulders of Linden; two grandchildren, Sydney Russell and husband Lance of Lafayette, Brooke Shoulders of Evansville, Indiana; one great-grandchild, Livie Russell; sister, Jean Shoulders Cox of Hartsville; brother, Danny Shoulders of Dixon Springs; nephew, Dale Shoulders of Smithville.

