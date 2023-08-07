Obit – Mrs. Ruth Mabery Hall

Mrs. Ruth Mabery Hall age 90 of Hermitage died at 9:03 p.m. Friday evening August 4, 2023 at the Alive Hospice Residence in Nashville where she was admitted August 1st after suffering a life altering fall at her Gordon Lane home.

The first funeral service was conducted on Monday afternoon August 7th at 1 p.m. from the Hermitage United Methodist Church on Lebanon Road.

The second funeral service was conducted on Tuesday afternoon August 8th at 1 p.m. from the Hackett Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home in Kempville. Her longtime pastor, Bro. Garry Speich officiated at both services. Burial followed the 1 p.m. Tuesday afternoon service beside her husband in the Mabery Family Cemetery on the historic Mabery Family Farm in the Smith Bend Community.

Born Ruth Marie Mabery on August 17, 1932 on the family farm, she was one of five children and the last born of the late Thomas Henry Mabery who died May 18, 1979 at the age of 87 and Johncie Lee Butler Mabery who died November 30, 1987 at the age of 91.

A sister, Mary Thelma Mabery Champion died May 29, 1998 at the age of 82 and three brothers, Thomas O. Mabery died September 10, 1985 at the age of 62, Thomas Henry “Crit” Mabery Jr. died on February 4, 1993 at the age of 66 and Donald Lee Mabery who died March 4, 2010 at the age of 91, all of whom preceded her in death.

She was a 1950 graduate of Jackson County Central High School where she was an outstanding basketball player and was in the top ten of her graduating class.

In Rossville, Georgia on December 10, 1951 she was united in marriage to Gainesboro native Hubert Lee Hall who preceded her in death at the age of 89 on April 19, 2021 following almost seventy-one years of marriage.

In addition to being a homemaker and Mother she was employed as a geriatric nurse at the McKendree Manor before her retirement.

More than life itself, she adored her husband and doted on her three children, four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Mrs. Hall was a longtime member of the Hermitage United Methodist Church and as a child her family were members of the Smith Memorial United Methodist Church in the Smith Bend Community.

Surviving are her three children, a daughter, Lorie Hall Mahan and husband Garland of Old Hickory and two sons, Ralph Hall and wife Carolyn Clark Hall of Bath Springs, Tennessee, Eddie Hall and wife Debbie Grigg Hall of Mount Juliet; four grandchildren, Jerry Hall and wife Danielle of Tiptonville, Tennessee, Jason Hall and wife Lori of Mount Juliet, Whit Mahan and wife Allison of Maryville, Tennessee, Christina Mahan Vivio and husband Jedediah of Antioch in Davidson County, and six great grandchildren.

