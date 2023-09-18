Obit – Mrs. Carol Crawford Woodard

Mrs. Carol Crawford Woodard, age 74, of Gordonsville, TN passed away on Monday, September 11, 2023 at Smith County Health and Rehab.

Born Rebecca Carol Crawford on May 21, 1949 in Carthage, TN, a daughter of the late Charlie Campbell Crawford and Susie Katherine “Kate” Mason Crawford. She was also preceded in death by Brothers; Glen Crawford, L.B. Crawford, and Billy Crawford, and Sisters; Thelma White, Sue Crawford Escue and Jean Gibbs. Mrs. Woodard married Thomas Jordan “Tommy” Woodard on November 29, 1969 and he preceded her in death on August 21, 2003. She attended Gordonsville High School and was a member of Poplar Hill Baptist Church and worked at the Welsh Co. and then worked at Smith County Health and Rehab in the dietary department for 12 years until she retired in 2018.

Mrs. Woodard is survived by a son: Eric Woodard of Gordonsville, TN :

Grandchildren: Leia Woodard and Macy Woodard. Siblings; Charlene Petty of Watertown, TN, Sandra Jo (Jerry) Jennings of Statesboro, GA, Gerald Crawford of Gordonsville, TN, and Cathy Hewitt of Carthage, TN.

Funeral services for Mrs. Woodard were conducted from the Gordonsville Chapel of Bass Funeral Homes on Thursday September 14, 2023 at 1PM with Bro Jimmy Gregory officiating. Interment followed in the Smith County Memorial Gardens..

Mrs. Woodards family requested memorial donations be made to assist with funeral expenses.

BASS of GORDONSVILLE