Obit – Mr. Tim Barnes

Mr. Tim Barnes of the Dyer Branch Community died at the age of 59 at 6:55 a.m. Thursday morning September 14, 2023 at the Vanderbilt University Medical Center in Nashville where he was admitted September 11th being treated following a battle with lung cancer.

Memorial services will be conducted from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home on Thursday evening October 5th at 5 p.m. Bro. Terry Fessler will officiate.

The family will receive friends on Thursday afternoon from 3 p.m. until the memorial service at 5 p.m. at Sanderson in Carthage.

On July 7, 2001 he was united in marriage to Carthage native, the former Glenda Elaine Grisham at the Turner Building by Cliffa Norris.

He was born Timothy Wayne Barnes in Carthage on February 20, 1964 and was the son of the late Harold Eugene “Gene” Barnes who died September 20, 1972 at the age of 43 and Melton Eldean Silcox Barnes who died April 29, 2006 at the age of 67.

Mr. Barnes was preceded in death by a daughter, Tiffany Lee Barnes who died at the age of 27 on March 16, 2019 and by a brother Jerry Lynn Barnes who died February 3, 2001 at the age of 33.

Until his retirement, due to suffering from lung cancer, Mr. Barnes was employed by ADC Paving.

He was a hard working individual and loved attending races, camping and riding his dirt bike.

He possessed a kind and loving spirit and always had an infectious smile.

Mr. Barnes was a member of the Macedonia Baptist Church in the New Middleton Community.

In addition to his wife Glenda of over twenty two years, he is survived by a son, Josh Barnes, step-daughter, Gena Cathey of the Dyer Branch Community, two sisters, Vicky Coffman of the Maggart Community, Pam Sosa and husband Felipe of Smithville and one granddaughter, Kyleigh Matthews of Rickman, TN; three nephews and several cousins.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE