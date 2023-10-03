Rockets fail to launch; Tigers ground Forrest in dominant Homecoming win

By Shea Haile

GORDONSVILLE — The Gordonsville High Tigers football team finally returned to Turney Ford Field last Friday night after a stretch of four consecutive road games.

Big Blue tallied a dominant 31-7 Homecoming night victory over the visiting Forrest Rockets.

“We talked all week and last week about coming out fast,” said Gordonsville High head football coach Stephen Jackson about the team’s emphasis the last two weeks. “We want to start fast. The only time we got the ball first this year was against Trousdale County and we went three-and-out. Tonight, we put together a good drive and we were able to put some points on the board. That was huge.”

Jackson continued, “I thought our kids did a good job with all of the distractions — being able to focus in and knowing the big reason we were here tonight was for the football game. They did a great job and played hard. That is probably the best night we have had executing on offense.”

Gordonsville pounced out to a 17-0 first half lead in what is believed to be the first ever meeting between the two programs.

The Tigers tacked on two more touchdowns in the third frame before Forrest tallied their lone touchd0wn late in the quarter for the final 31-7 margin. The Rockets, who are based in Marshall County’s Chapel Hill, fell to 4-3 overall while Gordonsville improved to 4-3.

Gordonsville got another big time performance from junior receiver Dalton Hancock.

Hancock hauled in touchdown receptions of 12 and 11 yards. The speedster tallied six catches for 148 yards to lead the Big Blue receiving corp. Hancock added a blocked field goal, fumble recovery and booted a 42 yard punt.

“Dalton is doing a great job for us,” said Jackson. “We talked last week, about him scoring three different ways: offense, defense and special teams. Now, he has two touchdowns on six catches and nearly 150 yards. That is an awesome night.”

“J did a great job and our offensive line, fullbacks and tail backs did a great job of pass protecting. Once we opened up the pass game the running game became better.”

