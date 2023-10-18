Investigation into suspect with eight drivers licenses spreads to other states

By Eddie West

A man arrested in Smith County after being discovered possessing multiple bogus drivers licenses has become the subject of a much broader investigation.

Aaron Scott Wilcox, 44, Harrisburg, North Carolina, was taken into custody by the Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) after being found in possession of eight drivers licenses.

The drivers licenses included Wilcox’s photo with names and addresses of other individuals.

Wilcox has holds placed on him from multiple states and will face charges in each of those states, according to Fifteenth Judicial District Attorney Jason Lawson.

Investigators have been working to determine how he produced these drivers licenses and how he obtained other people’s identifying information, according to the district attorney.

In addition to eight drivers licenses, Wilcox was also found in possession of 16 fraudulent checks and 10 fraudulent credit cards.

Locally, Wilcox was charged with seven counts of identity theft, 10 counts of illegal possession or fraudulent use of credit or debit cards, 16 counts of forgery, possession of drug paraphernalia and improper passing. Wilcox is being held in the county jail under $171,000 bond.

