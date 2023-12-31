Obit – Mrs. Diane Bamford

Mrs. Diane Bamford age 79 of the Defeated Creek Community was admitted to Vanderbilt Wilson County Hospital in Lebanon on Thursday evening after becoming seriously ill at the family’s Nixon Hollow Lane home. She was pronounced deceased at 3:18 p.m. Friday afternoon December 22, 2023.

A memorial service from the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home is scheduled to be conducted on Saturday afternoon January 6th at 1 p.m. with family friend David Nixon delivering the eulogy.

The Bamford family will receive friends at Sanderson in Carthage on Saturday Jan. 6th from 11 a.m. until the memorial service at 1 p.m.

Born Diane Mae Bertl in Dearborn in Wayne County, Michigan on April 21, 1944, she was one of seven children and the last surviving child of the late Ernest Harry Bertl who died in 1969 at the age of 56 and Bernice “Bernie” Gertrude Golnick Bamford who died in 1973 at the age of 58.

All six of Diane’s siblings preceded her in death, Ernest William “Ernie” Bamford who died at the age of one year on October, 10, 1935, Patricia, Janette, and Beverly Bamford, Walter and Larry Bamford.

In Detroit, Michigan on December 6, 1963 she was united in marriage to her childhood sweetheart, Detroit, Michigan native Norman Glenn Bamford, who died at the age of 67 on September 5, 2005 following over forty two years of marriage.

Mrs. Bamford was a 1962 graduate of the Garden City High School in Garden City, Michigan.

The Bamford family relocated to Smith County from Stuart, Florida in 1995.

She was of the Catholic faith.

A devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who adored her family, she so enjoyed flower gardening and was born with a green thumb.

Mrs. Bamford was employed with the Funderburk Corporation of Cookeville and formally served as the manager of the Gordonsville McDonalds until her retirement in 2016 with over twenty five years of service. To all of her many kids working with her at McDonalds she was “Mama D”.

Surviving are her two sons, Chris Bamford and Sean Bamford and wife Angie all of the Defeated Creek Community; another like a son, Tom Gourney originally from Florida and now living in a Jackson County Community; another like a daughter, Cassaundra Harp of the Monoville Community; seven grandchildren, Haley, Kelsea, Kaitlin, Dustin, Reese, and Shelby Bamford, Logan Farmer and wife Keliane; four great-grandchildren, Aideen, Rowan, and Emmitt Bamford, and Braxton Farmer.

