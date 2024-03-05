Tigers first half blitz sinks Pirates, program returns to state for first time since ‘96

CLASS 1A SECTIONAL

Tigers 59, South Pittsburg 45

By Shea Haile

Courier Sports

GORDONSVILLE — For the first time since 1996 and for the third time in program history, the Gordonsville High Tigers basketball team has clinched a berth in the Class A State Tournament.

Big Blue Nation was in full force as the Tigers downed the South Pittsburg Pirates 59-45 Monday night in Class 1A Sectional action.

The Tigers pounced out to a 15-4 first quarter lead and with a stifling defensive effort built a 32-7 advantage at intermission.

The Pirates struggled shooting from the field connecting on 3-of-27 shots.

Gordonsville improved to 23-10 overall and will meet Memphis Middle College in the Class A Quarterfinals on Wednesday, March 13 at Middle Tennessee State University’s Murphy Center. The clash between Big Blue and the Bulldogs is slated to begin at 7:15. Memphis Middle College defeated Humboldt 69-64 in overtime to claim their 1A Sectional game.

“I am proud of the guys. Like I told them — this is one of the biggest goals that we have had since I have been here for five years,” said Gordonsville High head boys basketball coach Greg Bibb. “Every year, something has happened. It seems injuries happen or things like that and we are not able to accomplish that goal. These guys stayed together — it kind of happened in the opposite way this year. Injuries were early and sickness was early. Now we have all of them back. We are just so excited and I am so happy for these kids. I am really happy for them to have this experience.”

