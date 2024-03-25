Obit – Ms. Terri Bull

Ms. Terri Bull, a homemaker of Smyrna, was pronounced deceased at 12:43 p.m. Sunday afternoon March 17, 2024 nine days before her 65th birthday at the Smith County Health and Rehabilitation Center in Carthage where she had been cared for since March 11th under the care of Gentiva Hospice. Ms. Bull’s family was at her bedside when her earthly life ended at the age of 64.

Ms. Bull was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home and was cremated at the Cumberland Family Services in Algood. No services are planned until summer.

She was born Terri Lynn Williams in Nashville on March 28, 1959 and was the third of four children born to the late Houston Williams and Lois Faye Whiting Williams who died also at the age of 64 on October 11, 2000.

She was preceded in death by a son, Randall Wayne Bull and a granddaughter, Faith Jordan Bull who died September 16, 1997 at the age of 2½ months of age.

She attended Bellevue High School and elected to receive her General Education Degree.

Surviving is her son, John Bull and wife Jessica Agee Bull of South Carthage; sister, Shearon Williams Treat of Mount Juliet; two brothers, Randall Williams of Charlotte, Tennessee, Ricky Williams and wife Ophelia of Winchester, Tennessee; five grandchildren, Jordan Boyce and wife Brianna of Lebanon, Caleb Bull and fiancée Brooke Martin of Murfreesboro, Emma Bull of Lebanon, Addie and Anna Cripps of South Carthage; honorary sister, Sandra Stahr of Murfreesboro.

SANDERSON of CARTHAGE