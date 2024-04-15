Obit – Mr. David Harper

Mr. David Harper, age 58, of the Tanglewood Community was pronounced deceased at 10:12 a.m. Thursday morning April 11, 2024 at the TriStar Centennial Medical Center in Nashville where he was admitted March 26th being treated for multiple organ failure.

Mr. Harper was at the Carthage Chapel of Sanderson Funeral Home where his services were conducted on Monday afternoon April 15th with his pastor, Pastor Lindsey Schreiber officiating and his uncle, James Hindsley delivering the eulogy. Following the 1 p.m. services burial was in the Garden of Everlasting Life at the Smith County Memorial Gardens.

He was born David Wayne Harper in Carthage on January 31, 1966 and was one of two sons of the late Bobby Harper who just died on November 14, 2023 at the age of 81 and Mildred Lorene Ellis Harper who died April 2, 1991 at the age of 49.

Mr. Harper was a 1984 graduate of Smith County High School where he was a member of the Vocational and Industrial Club of America.

At the Carthage Church of God of Prophecy on May 9, 1998, he was united in marriage to the former Mary Kristene Gill.

Mr. Harper was employed as a fabricator/welder for Autokiniton, formerly L & W Engineering of Lebanon with over twenty years of service.

He was a member of the Spring Street Church of God of Prophecy in Lebanon.

Surviving in addition to his wife Mary of almost twenty six years are their three children, John-Allen Harper of South Carthage, Joshua David Harper of the Tanglewood Community and Lizzie Harper also of the Tanglewood Community; granddaughter, Addilyn Harper; brother Bobby Neal Harper and wife Dianna of South Carthage, close friend and co-worker, Tim White of Mount Juliet; fur baby, Oscar Meyer Harper.

The Harper family requests memorials to the American Red Cross.

