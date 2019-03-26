TOP GHS SENIORS NAMED

Melody Kate Roth is valedictorian and Maggie Mason is salutatorian of the 2019 graduating class at Gordonsville High School.

Melody Kate Roth placed first in the top ten at Gordonsville High School (GHS). She is the daughter of Kirk and Diana Roth of Brush Creek. The granddaughter of Katie Roth. She is a member of Saint Frances Cabrini Catholic Church. Melody has been involved in the National Beta Club, HOSA, STEM, FCA and Yearbook Club. Her honors include 1 year HOSA president, highest GPA in Health Science, English 1, Biology 1, Core Math 2, US Government, Spanish 1, Rehab Careers, English 2, Chemistry 1, Anatomy and Physiology, and Exercise Science, top delegate to attend American Legion Auxiliary Volunteer Girls State, served on Honor Guard at 2018 GHS Graduation, placed 4th at HOSA Regionals in Prepared Speaking. She frequently volunteers with Kidz Central, packing food for the less fortunate, Smith County Farm Day, Smith County Backpack program and local elementary school festivals. Melody plans to attend Tennessee Tech University and pursue a career in pediatric nursing.

Maggie Mason placed second in the 2019 graduating class of Gordonsville High School. She is the daughter of Jeff and Amanda Mason of Gordonsville. The granddaughter of Brenda and the late Jackie Mason, and Randall and the late Judy Bryan. She is a member of Hillcrest Baptist Church. Maggie has been involved in the Beta, Interact, Blue and White, and HOSA Club, FBLA officer, four year member of the Gordonsville High School softball team, Fearless Elite Softball for 2 years and USSSA All Star in travel softball. Her honors include HOSA club president for 1 year, senior homecoming representative, honor roll all 4 years, graduate of Smith County Youth Leadership. She frequently volunteers with the Kidz Central, Rotary Breakfast, Jordan Hackett 5K. Maggie plans to attend Tennessee Tech University and pursue a career in business and accounting.

