Legal & Public Notices For The Week Of 04/18/19

I, Keith Woods, have this 1962 Austin Healey Mark II Sprite with this VIN # HAN6L15389 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-774-3619. 04-11-19(2T)

________

Public Notice The South Carthage Board of Zoning Appeals will meet on Monday April 29, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. in the William Ernest Hughes Building to consider a variance request to the minimum lot size and width at building line requirements for a lot on Cedar Street (tax map 053M, group C, parcel 016.00) request made by property owner Kevin Verax. A South Carthage Planning Commission meeting will be held immediately following the Board of Zoning Appeals meeting. The public is invited to attend. Grover Ellenburg, Jr, PC/BZA Chairman 04-18-19(2T)

________

PUBLIC NOTICE The Gordonsville Board of Zoning Appeals will meet and hold a public hearing on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at 6:00 p.m. at Gordonsville City Hall. The purpose of this public hearing will be to solicit public comments regarding a variance request in the R-1 Low Density Residential District of the Gordonsville Zoning Ordinance. Said request is for a variance in the side-yard setback requirements of the district for the construction of a home on property at 110 Marshall Avenue. The application for this request, submitted by Colby McKinney, is on file at City Hall. All interested persons are invited to attend this public hearing. Milton Gibbs, Mayor 04-18-19(1T)

_______

The Town of Gordonsville is accepting quotations for building inspector. Applicant must be licensed and meet all state requirements. Any interested person may come by Gordonsville City Hall (63 Main Street, Gordonsville, TN 38563) between the hours of 8:00 am and 4:00 pm Monday thru Friday and submit proposal for the position. The proposals will be accepted until April 30, 2019 until 4:00 pm. The Town Council will discuss the proposals at the regular meeting on May 13, 2019. The Town of Gordonsville is an equal opportunity employer. James Gibbs, Mayor 04-18-19(1T)

_______

NOTICE Smith Utility District has an upcoming vacancy on its board of commissioners and intend to certify three nominees to the county mayor to fill the vacancy. If you have knowledge of a qualified person to be considered as one of the three persons whose names will be submitted you are invited to submit the name in writing with a brief summary of the person’s qualifications. Submissions must be by U.S. Postal Service or hand delivered to the address shown below. If mailed, the address is P.O. Box 28, Carthage, TN 37030. Hand deliver to 193 Gordonsville Highway, South Carthage (next to the relocated Tennessee Central Railroad Station). The name must be in the District’s office no later than 4:00 p.m. (local time) April 30, 2019. The sender is responsible for complying with the on time submission of the name. It is the policy of Smith Utility District not to discriminate because of race, color, national origin, age, sex or disability. 04-18-19(1T)

______

INVITATION TO SUBMIT LETTER OF INTEREST April 15, 2019 Smith County is seeking a Letter of Interest from professional consulting architecture, and/or engineering firms that have demonstrated ability in providing construction, engineering and inspection services for the Smith County Baker Industrial Site. Smith County is completing construction documents for public bid and is seeking CEI related services from bidding of the project through closeout and project completion. The factors that will be considered in evaluation of proposals are: 1.Ability and relevant expertise of the firm’s personnel to be used in performing the service 2.Demonstrated ability to formulate and manage multiple project funding sources 3.Past experience in CEI work 4.Qualifications and availability of staff 5.Demonstrated ability to meet schedules without compromising quality The Letter of Interest should be limited to no more than 15 pages and should include the following: 1) Introductory cover letter 2) Resumes of key personnel expected to be involved in the project 3) Past project administration, materials testing and inspection related services The consultant professional services that are being selected under this invitation are the following: 1) Construction Phase – Construction, Engineering and Inspection Services (CEI) Smith County hereby notifies all firms that disadvantaged business enterprises will be afforded full opportunity to submit proposals in response to this invitation and will not be discriminated against on the grounds of age, race, color, religion, national origin, sex or disability. No Disadvantaged Business Enterprise (DBE) goal has been set for this project. However, the use of DBE or minority/women owned firms is encouraged. Smith County is an equal opportunity affirmative action employer, drug-free with policies of nondiscrimination on the basis of race, sex, religion, color, national or ethnic origin, age, disability or military service. Smith County may be reached at telephone number is 615-588-1595. Please mark the envelope: CEI Letter of Interest. Interested firms should submit (1) Letter of Interest to: Smith County Finance Department, 122 Turner High Circle, Carthage, TN 37030. The Honorable Jeff Mason, Mayor of Smith County, by 2:00 pm CDT on April 30, 2019. 04-18-19(2T)

_______

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR TIRES. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 8:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

_______

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR MICRO-SURFACING. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 11:30 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CORRUGATED CULVERT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 11:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

_______

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR CRUSHED STONE. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 10:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

__________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR COLD MIX. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 10:00 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

___________

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR BINDER. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 9:30 A.M. AT THE TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE, CARTHAGE, TN 37030. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

______

NOTICE TO BID SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT WILL BE ACCEPTING BIDS FOR ASPHALT. BIDS WILL BE GOOD FOR ONE YEAR BEGINNING JULY 1, 2019. BIDS WILL BE OPENED MONDAY, APRIL 22, 2019 AT 9:00 A.M. AT SMITH COUNTY TURNER BUILDING, 122 TURNER HIGH CIRCLE. SMITH COUNTY HIGHWAY DEPARTMENT HAS THE RIGHT TO ACCEPT OR REJECT ANY OR ALL BIDS. ALL BIDS MUST BE SEALED IN AN ENVELOPE AND MARKED BID ON THE OUTSIDE. 04-11-19(2T)

________

I, Aquila Nesbitt, have in my possession a 1988 Layton by Skyline VIN#1SL2000K21JH000121. If anyone has information regarding this vehicle, contact me at 615-489-0217. 04-18-19(2T)

______

I, Christopher Andrews, have this 1993 Nissan with this VIN#1n4eb32a7pc746709 in my possession. If you have any information on this vehicle, please contact me at 615-620-2788. 04-18-19(2T)

________

NOTICE CUSTOMERS OF 25 UTILITY DISTRICT Water Quality Report will not be mailed. Will be published in The Courier May 2, 2019. 04-18-19(2T)

_________

CHANCERY COURT (PROBATE DIVISION) LAND SALE IN RE: THE ESTATE OF: DANIEL L. JOHNSON, DECEASED JAMIE D. WINKLER, PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE No. P-12277 In obedience to a decree of the Chancery Court (Probate Division) at Carthage made on February 1, 2019, in the above styled cause, I will on Saturday, the 4th day of May, 2019, at 10:00 o’clock A.M., on the premises, sell to the highest and best bidder the property in said decree described, being land located in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, Dry Fork Road, Brush and described as follows: MAP: 94 Group: PARCEL: 010.12 LYING AND BEING in the Seventeenth (17th) Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee and being bounded and described as follows, to-wit: LOT #4B2 AX PROPERTY – BEING a tract of land lying in the 17th Civil District of Smith County, Tennessee, said tract being a part of Parcel 10.09 Tax Map 94, said tract being a part of the property of Ronald E. Ax, as conveyed by Deed Book 127 Page 574 at the Register’s Office of Smith County, Tennessee, said tract of land is unimproved, said tract of land is being more particularly described as follows: BEGINNING at a new iron pin, said pin being the northwest corner of said tract, said pin being 15’ from the centerline of Dry Fork Creek Road, said pin being the northeast corner of Lot #4B1, thence with the southerly right-of-way of said road N 83 Degrees 43’ 32” E 181.98’ to a new iron pin, said pin being the northeast corner of said tract, said pin being the northwest corner of Parcel 10.04 Gentry Property, thence S 11 degrees 44” 29” W 747.51’ to an existing iron pin passing a witness pin at 10:52’, said pin being the Southeast corner of said tract, thence with Ax Property Parcel 10.06 northerly boundary N 87 Degrees 29’ 39” W 145.88’ to a new iron pin, said pin being the southwest corner of said tract, said pin being the southeast corner of Lot #4B1, thence along a new line the next 3 calls with an existing farm fence, N 09 Degrees 59’ 36” E 266.83’ to a new iron pin, thence N 06 Degrees 54’ 23” E 91.53’ to a new iron pin, thence N 09 Degrees 37’ 15” E 356.98’ to the point of beginning passing a witness pin 10.40’ from the point of BEGINNING, containing 2.67 acres more or less, by survey Steven B. Finley TN R.L.S. #1697 dated April 20, 2002, as further referenced in Plat Cabinet D, Slide 138, said Register’s Office. AND BEING the same property conveyed to Daniel L. Johnson by Warranty Deed from Larry Leroy Ax and wife, Melody Streun Ax, dated May 4, 2018, of record in Record Book 337, Pages 717-719, Register’s Office, Smith County, Tennessee. Sale will be made for cash. This 5th day of April, 2019. Jacky O. Bellar Attorney for Estate of Daniel L. Johnson Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk and Master 4-11-3t

________________________

NOTICE TO CREDITORS ESTATE OF Glenn Fite Hunter Notice is hereby given that on the 12th day of April, 2019, Letters Testamentary, in respect to the estate of Glenn Fite Hunter, Deceased, who died on the 29th day of March, 2018, were issued to the undersigned by the Probate Court of Smith County, Tennessee. All persons, resident and non-resident, having claims, matured or unmatured, against said estate are required to file same with the Clerk of the above named Court on or before the earlier of the dates prescribed in (1) or (2) otherwise their claims will be forever barred: (1) (A) Four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting, as the case may be) of this notice if the creditor received an actual copy of this notice to creditors at least sixty (60) days before the date that is four (4) months from the date of the first publication (or posting); or (B) Sixty (60) days from the date the creditor received an actual copy of the notice to creditors if the creditor received the copy of the notice less than sixty (60) days prior to the date that is four (4) months from the date of first publication (or posting) as described in (1) (a); or (2) Twelve (12) months from the decedent’s date of death. This the 12th day of April, 2019. Signed Karen Ann Blackburn, Co-Personal Representative Rickey Alan Hunter, Co-Personal Representative Thomas S. Dillehay, Clerk & Master Charles W. McKinney, Attorney 4-18-2t

________________________