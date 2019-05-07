GRADUATIONS AT HIGH SCHOOLS/ELEMENTARIES BEGIN NEXT WEEK

Graduations at county schools begin next week. Seniors at Gordonsville High School will be first to graduate. Graduation will be held at the school at 7 p.m., Friday, May 17. The following morning graduation will be held at Smith County High School at 10 a.m. (May 18).

A series of graduations will be held at the county’s elementary schools beginning Monday, May 20 and continuing through Wednesday, May 22. Students will be graduating from Pre-K, kindergarten and eighth grades at the elementary school level. Also, Gordonsville Elementary School will hold a sixth grade graduation.

SEE THIS WEEKS COURIER FOR A COMPLETE LIST OF ALL GRADUATION TIMES & DATES