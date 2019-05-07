RIVER CITY BALL SATURDAY
The second annual River City Ball is this weekend. The fundraiser will be held on Main Street in front of the courthouse beginning at 6 p.m., Saturday, May 11. The black tie event is for ages 21 and up. A new twist has been added to this year’s event, attendees are encouraged to wear a masquerade ball type mask. Citizens Bank is this year’s premier sponsor.
The first annual River City Ball was held in May of last year. Proceeds from the event benefit a special cause and local scholarships to seniors at each of the county’s high schools. Last year, a portion of the proceeds benefited the Carthage Junction Depot restoration project. This year, a portion of the proceeds will benefit Smith County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates for Children). A silent auction will also be held during the event to raise funds.